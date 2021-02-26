3 dead after Daytona Beach-bound plane crashes in Georgia

Three people are dead after a single-engine plane bound for Daytona Beach crashed shortly after takeoff near Gainesville, Georgia.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the Cessna 182 crashed into a wooded ravine about two miles northeast of the Lee Gilmer Memorial Airport, around 6:50 p.m.

Firefighters confirmed all three adults aboard were killed. Their names have not been released and their bodies have been turned over to the Hall County Coroner’s Office.

"The aircraft crashed shortly after departing from Gainesville on a planned flight to Daytona Beach. The FAA will release the tail number of the aircraft after investigators verify it at the accident site," said FAA spokesperson Emma Duncan.

Witnesses told FOX 5 Atlanta they heard a loud noise shortly before the plane could be seen crashing into some trees. One family said the wing of the plane landed on their mobile home.

Advertisement

Debris from a plane that crashed shortly after taking off in Gainesville, Georgia forces a family from their home on Feb. 26, 2021. (FOX 5)

Officials said the pilot was attempting to turn the plane around and head back to the airport when the crash occurred.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the cause of the crash. Hall County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division will be handling the death investigation.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest headlines.