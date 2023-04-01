3 dead, 2 injured in crash on International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach, officials say

article

Three people were killed and two were injured in a crash that shut down International Speedway Boulevard in Daytona Beach on Saturday morning, officials said.

This happened in the 800 block of International Speedway Blvd. around 5:30 a.m. Investigators said one vehicle with five people riding inside was involved in the crash.

Three of the people died and two were taken to the hospital. Their condition in unknown.

Courtesy: On the scene news

MORE NEWS: Body of missing Florida toddler found in jaws of alligator: police

All eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down while police were on the scene investigating.

The road reopened just before 10 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other information was released. Check back for updates.