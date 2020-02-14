3 female students at Lake Brantley H.S. arrested, accused of making shooting threat

article

Three teenage girls are facing charges after a social media shooting threat placed Lake Brantley High School on lockdown.

It happened on Friday morning at the Altamonte Springs high school.

Police say video showed a student on campus that appeared to be waving a handgun.

Investigators say they received a tip about the video from the Speak Out Hotline.

Officials at the school immediately placed the campus on lockdown until everyone involved was located.

The three teen girls were arrested on multiple charges, including threats to commit a mass shooting, possession of a gun on school property and providing false information to law enforcement.

Investigators say the gun used in the video was actually a BB gun.