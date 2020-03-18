3 field hospitals being deployed in Florida to help with coronavirus pandemic

Three field hospitals are being deployed in Florida because of the coronavirus pandemic, including one in Orlando.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management said one field hospital is staged in Orlando and can be deployed to other areas if necessary. One field hospital is on its way to Ocala while another is going to Broward County.

FDEM Director Jared Moskowitz said he is working with the federal government to determine if there is capacity to add US Navy Mercy-Class ships at Florida ports. The National Guard is deployed in Broward County and is on stand-by to assist throughout the state if needed.

At the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, Director Moskowitz also ordered thousands of additional supplies and personal protective equipment in an effort to mitigate and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Florida. The supplies ordered include five mobile intensive care units, 5,000 ventilators, 5,000 hospital beds and hundreds of thousands of gloves, gowns, and hand sanitizer.

Moskowitz also ordered 500,000 collection kits and Personal Protective Equipment kits, including coveralls, gowns and goggles.

Supplies are being delivered on a rolling basis and being distributed throughout the state 24 hours a day.

