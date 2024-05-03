30 sailors, Marines injured in training exercise off Florida's coast: officials

Stream FOX 35 News

The Us. Navy said 30 sailors and Marines were injured while conducting a training exercise Wednesday evening off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida.

The incident involved two landing craft, air cushions (LCAC) from USS Wasp (LHD 1) and USS New York (LPD 21).

Five sailors were taken to Savannah Memorial University Medical Center for further care. Four of them have since been released from the hospital, but one sailor remains under medical care and is being assessed for further treatment.

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 20: US Navy ship the USS New York (LPD 21) has 7 1/2 tons of steel in its bow from the World Trade Center. At Northrop Grunman shipyard. (Photo by Debbie Egan-Chin/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images)

The other sailors and Marines experienced minor injuries and were treated aboard Wasp and New York, officials said.

The recovery and investigation processes are ongoing.