3,231 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Sunday; 31 new deaths

The Florida Health Department of Health reported 3,231 new coronavirus cases and 31 additional deaths on Sunday.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 2,269,806, with 35,731 Florida resident deaths and 714 non-resident deaths. The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Thursday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 2,690.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 138,989 and 1,270 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 44,960 and 510 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 43,499 cases and 804 deaths. Brevard County closely mirrors Volusia with 41,704 cases but has recorded more deaths at 876. Meanwhile, Seminole County reports 34,274 total cases and 499 deaths.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 9,265,81 had been vaccinated through Wednesday. Of that number, 6,400,958 people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 620,110 people had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

