3,513 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Monday; 64 new deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 3,513 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the statewide infection total to 2,212,097.

To date, 34,912 Floridians have died from COVID-19, including an increase of 83 resident deaths from a Tuesday count. A total of 686 non-Florida resident deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

On Monday, the state reported that 3,374 people were hospitalized with a "primary" diagnosis of COVID-19. The state does not report the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus.

As of Sunday, 8,562,544 people had been vaccinated, of which 5,798,487 had completed the vaccine series, whether it's the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna regimen for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Visit the Florida Department of Health website for more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.