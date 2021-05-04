3,682 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Tuesday; 92 new deaths

article

The Florida Health Department of Health reported 3,682 new coronavirus cases and 92 additional deaths on Tuesday.

That brings the statewide total number of cases to 2,249,535, with 35,399 Florida resident deaths and 703 non-resident deaths.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

As of Tuesday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 3,088.

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 6%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 137,434 and 1,253 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 44,477 and 508 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 43,032 cases and 796 deaths. Brevard County closely mirrors Volusia with 41,251 cases but has recorded more deaths at 866. Meanwhile, Seminole County reports 33,949 total cases and 493 deaths.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Statewide, 8,959,355 had been vaccinated through Monday. Of that number, 5,856,503 people had completed two-dose vaccination series and 563,975 people had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

