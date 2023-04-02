4 adults, 18 children homeless after fire destroys Ocala apartments

Four adults and 18 children are without a home after an apartment building went up in flames on Saturday evening in Marion County.

Crews with Ocala Fire Rescue said the fire broke out shortly before 8 p.m. at The Morgan apartment complex on SW 27th Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered smoke and flames coming from a second-floor unit.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Photo credit: Ocala Fire Rescue

It took about 15 minutes to knock down the fire, but the fire, smoke and water damage made four units uninhabitable.

The American Red Cross has been requested to help the four families impacted by the fire.

Crews are working to learn the cause of the fire.