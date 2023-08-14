4 arrested after woman kidnapped, tied up and put in dog cage behind Florida home: deputies

Four people were arrested after a woman was kidnapped, tied up and put in a dog cage in Orange County over the weekend, according to deputies.

The woman in her 40s was taken and held against her will in an attempt to get information from her about a potential stolen item, according to an arrest affidavit.

She managed to escape and ran to a nearby home for help, deputies said. She had minor injuries.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrested four suspects: 37-year-old Monica Latresis Reed, 19-year-old Damon Andrew Tromp, 21-year-old Kevin Rudolph Holmes and 39-year-old Cortez Marenzo Bernard Jackson. They all are facing charges of armed kidnapping and false imprisonment with a weapon.

Reed is facing an additional charge of aggravated battery with a firearm for pistol whipping the victim, deputies said.

According to the affidavit, on Saturday, the suspects kidnapped the woman, duct taped her hands, feet and mouth and put her in a dog cage inside the shed behind a house near Barnett Place and Emeralda Road in Pine Hills.

Around 2 p.m, deputies responded after the woman knocked on a neighbor's door begging for help, saying she had been held captive at a nearby home.

The suspects were arrested following a six-hour standoff.

Tromp, Holmes, and Jackson appeared before a judge Sunday where they were read their charges.

Reed is set to have her first court appearance Monday morning.