4 killed, including gunman, several injured in shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that an active shooter at the Naval Air Station Pensacola has been killed. At least 3 others are reported dead.

During a news conference on Friday, Sheriff Morgan says 4 people are dead, including the shooter. A Sheriff's deputy reportedly killed the suspect and the shooting started in a classroom building on base. Seven others were injured, including two deputies on the scene.

Jason Bortz, spokesman for NAS Pensacola, confirmed that an active shooter was reported sometime around 7:00 a.m. Friday.

NAS Pensacola said on Facebook that both gates were secured due to the reports.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted: "We are actively monitoring the shooting that occurred this morning at Naval Air Station Pensacola. We are receiving updates from

@fdlepio Commissioner Swearingen and offering our full support to law enforcement."

NAS Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to its website. One of the Navy’s most historic and storied bases, it sprawls along the waterfront southwest of downtown Pensacola and dominates the economy of the surrounding area.

It’s home to the Blue Angels flight demonstration team, and includes the National Naval Aviation Museum, a popular regional tourist attraction.

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh, who works at the Naval Air Station as a civilian contractor, told the Pensacola News Journal he was in line to go through the gate Friday morning when it was shut down due to the active shooter report.

“There’s probably been 100 or so various law enforcement vehicles zooming down the wrong side on Navy Boulevard,” Bergosh told the newspaper. “There’s been ambulances, fire trucks. It’s my understanding there’s multiple causalities.

The shooting is the second at a U.S. naval base this week. A sailor whose submarine was docked at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, opened fire on three civilian employees Wednesday, killing two before taking his own life.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.