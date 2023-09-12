4 saved from sinking boat on Central Florida lake during intense thunderstorms, officials say

article

Four people were rescued from a sinking boat during Monday night's intense thunderstorms, according to the St. Cloud Fire Rescue Department.

Officials said multiple crews responded to a sinking boat in East Lake Tohopekaliga in Osceola County around 10 p.m. Monday, including St. Cloud Fire Rescue and the St. Cloud Police Department.

Three of the four adults on board the boat were able to swim to shore and the fourth was rescued from the water.

No injuries were reported.

Why the boat sank is not known at this time.