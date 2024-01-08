4-time DUI suspect blames mystery woman for driving onto tracks ahead of oncoming train, Florida deputies say

article

A man from Arizona – facing his fourth DUI arrest – was nabbed in Florida after he allegedly drove his pickup truck onto train tracks, forcing the oncoming train to make an emergency stop, according to deputies.

Kenneth Allen Deering of Kingman, Arizona, was charged with felony DUI after the incident that unfolded on the train tracks near downtown Jensen Beach in Martin County this week, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The 39-year-old was allegedly driving southbound on the northbound set of railroad tracks, ahead of an oncoming southbound train. Deering had just left a bar and "seemed baffled at how his truck crashed into a switch on the train tracks," deputies said.

The train conductor was able to place an emergency stop on the train, "nearly avoiding a collision," deputies said.

Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Deering told deputies he wasn't the one behind the wheel of the truck, and blamed it on a woman he met at the bar. He said he didn't know her name or where she went, but witnesses said Deering was the only person in the truck.

This marks Deering's fourth DUI arrest. He has previous convictions in Missouri and South Carolina, deputies said.

Photo: Martin County Sheriff's Office

He was taken to the Martin County Jail.