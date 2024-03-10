5-foot beached dolphin found on Cape Canaveral shore: FWC

A dolphin beached itself along a shore in Cape Canaveral Sunday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) said.

SeaWorld Orlando confirmed the successful rescue of the stranded Risso’s dolphin calf, which was transported to SeaWorld Orlando's critical care rescue facility through the collaborative efforts of the FWC and HUBBS-SeaWorld Research Institute.

The dolphin calf was thin and in critical condition, measuring just under 6 feet long and weighing approximately 120 pounds. It is currently under critical observation and pending further diagnostic assessments.

SeaWorld Orlando said its animal care experts are providing around-the-clock care and attention to ensure the dolphin calf's well-being.

"Our dedicated team is closely monitoring her progress and providing specialized care tailored to her unique needs."

It is unknown what time the dolphin washed ashore and why.

FWC said the dolphin was the second animal rescued on Sunday. Several agencies reported on social media that a 70-foot sperm whale was found stranded on a sandbar near the Gulf Coast city of Venice.

In an updated post Sunday afternoon, the City of Venice, citing the FWC, said the high tide and waters have made it too rough for crews to reach the stranded whale and give it a sedative — and that the whale will likely die before crews can reach it.