5,093 new coronavirus cases reported in Florida on Thursday; 94 new deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 5,093 Thursday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,994,117.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 32,598, an increase of 94 since Wednesday's update. In addition, a total of 621 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Of the 1,994,117 cases, 1,957,314 are Florida residents while 36,803 are non-Florida residents in the state.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Thursday, the number of Floridians currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 was 2,950, with the state reporting a total of 82,997 hospitalized for treatment at some point.

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 6%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 119,224 and 1,158 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 38,381 and 471 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 36,328 cases and 697 deaths. Bervard County closely mirrors Volusia with 35,925 cases but has recorded more deaths at 787.

Advertisement

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Wednesday, 40,547 more patients received their first vaccine dose in Florida. Meanwhile, 24,864 more people received their second and final dose, meaning 2,553,865 have completed both rounds.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.