5,271 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Tuesday; 46 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,271 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the statewide infection total to 2,217,368.

To date, 34,958 Floridians have died from COVID-19, including an increase of 46 resident deaths from a Tuesday count. A total of 686 non-Florida resident deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the state reported that 3,349 people were hospitalized with a "primary" diagnosis of COVID-19. The state does not report the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus.

As of Monday, 8,625,933 people had been vaccinated, of whom 5,349,837 had completed the two-dose vaccination series from Pfizer or Moderna and 534,880 had received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

