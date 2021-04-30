5,306 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Friday; 77 additional deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,306 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the statewide infection total to 2,233,518.

To date, 35,084 Floridians have died from COVID-19, including an increase of 77 resident deaths from the previous day's count. A total of 697 non-Florida resident deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

On Friday, the state reported that 3,156 people were hospitalized with a "primary" diagnosis of COVID-19. The state does not report the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 136,327 and 1,246 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 44,050 and 500 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 42,709 cases and 788 deaths. Bervard County closely mirrors Volusia with 40,904 cases but has recorded more deaths at 861.

As of Thursday, 8,808,680 people had been vaccinated, with 6,183,101 having completed all necessary doses.

Visit the Florida Department of Health website for more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution.

