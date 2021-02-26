5,922 new coronavirus cases in Florida on Friday, 146 deaths

article

State healthcare agencies on Friday reported an increase of 5,922 new coronavirus cases. The Florida Department of Health said there were an additional 146 deaths since Thursday's numbers were released.

Total coronavirus numbers reported in Florida, since the start of the pandemic, is 1,898,223, with a total number of Florida resident deaths at 30,624. Total non-resident deaths stand at 538.

Hospitalizations of those with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 stood at 3,864, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.is 21%.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 113,648 and 1,091 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among the Orlando metropolitan counties at 36,607 and 441 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 34,338 cases and 654 deaths. Brevard County reported 33,739 cases as of Friday with 738 deaths. Seminole County reported 27,057 cases and 422 deaths.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. Through Thursday, a total of 2,895,170 people have been vaccinated -- 1,307,143 had received first doses and 1,588,027 had received vaccination series.

