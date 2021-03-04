6,118 new COVID-19 cases reported in Florida on Thursday, 120 resident deaths

article

State healthcare agencies on Thursday released the latest coronavirus numbers in Florida, reporting an increase of 6,118 new cases from a Wednesday count.

The Florida Department of Health says there were an additional 120 Florida resident deaths.

Those figures bring the total number of cases reported in the state since the pandemic began to 1,930,232, with a total number of Florida resident deaths to 31,387. The state also reports total non-resident deaths at 568.

As of early Thursday afternoon, 3,563 people were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website. Percentage of available hospital beds statewide.is 21%.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

Vaccination efforts continue across the state. A total of 3,258,997 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Thursday.

