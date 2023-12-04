64-year-old Florida woman shot by longtime boyfriend in 'domestic' incident in Seminole County, deputies say

A Florida man accused of shooting his girlfriend during a domestic incident has been arrested, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

Jan C. Henry, 50, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Main Street near Canaan Avenue and Washington Street.

Deputies originally said they believed a 64-year-old woman was shot in the arm by her son, a man who is about 50 years old. After further investigation, deputies said the incident was believed to be between a longtime boyfriend and girlfriend.

The woman was shot multiple times and transported to a local hospital.

Officials are working to learn the motive behind the shooting.