67-year-old Florida woman becomes instant millionaire with lottery win

A Florida woman became an instant millionaire when she claimed a winning lottery ticket this week.

Connie Mallette claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year For Life Spectacular scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. The 67-year-old woman from Land O'Lakes chose to get her earnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

Mallette bought the winning ticket from CJ Marketplace at 4204 Land O' Lakes Boulevard in Land O' Lakes. The store gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

MORE LOTTERY NEWS :

This $50 scratch-off games features two top prizes of $1 million a year for life and 234 prizes of $1 million.