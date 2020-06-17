7-Eleven cancels Free Slurpee Day over coronavirus concerns

article

For the first time in almost 20 years, 7-Eleven announced they are canceling their annual 7-Eleven Day – where customers get free Slurpee’s – because of the “uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“At 7‑Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, Franchisees, and employees,” said 7‑Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. “Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927.”

7-Eleven Day happens on July 11 each year to celebrate the convenience store’s birthday. Millions of Slurpee fans flock to their local 7-Eleven store to snag a free cup of the frozen treat.

MORE NEWS: Reddit users rave about peanut butter bread recipe: Here's how to make it

Instead, the convenience retailer is giving a special birthday gift of one million meals to Feeding America to help families struggling across the country.

“The Feeding America network of food banks has been on the ground addressing the increased need in their communities,” said Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America. “We are thankful for 7‑Eleven’s generous donation during this challenging time for many of our neighbors in need.”

Additionally, there is a way for you to still get a free Slurpee this summer.

Advertisement

On July 1, all 7Rewards loyalty app members will receive a one free medium Slurpee coupon in their account that will be valid all month long.