7 Florida lakes rank among the 'most alligator-infested' in the US: report

Did you know that seven Florida lakes contain more alligators than other lakes in the country?

AZ-Animals, a team of animal-loving experts who provide education about animals on its website, released its list of the 10 most alligator-infested lakes in the United States and seven are located across the Sunshine State.

Lake Jesup, one of Central Florida's largest lakes, topped the list. Situated in the heart of Seminole County along the middle basin of the St. Johns River, Lake Jesup is reportedly home to 13,000 alligators.

It has the most alligators per square mile of shoreline than almost any other lake in Florida, making it the most densely infested lake in the state, AZ-Animals reported.

With a 1.3 million gator population statewide, when it comes to population density, it is reportedly the state's favorite spot for the reptile.

See the full list below. FOX 35 News highlighted the Central Florida lakes in bold:

10 Most Alligator-infested Lakes in the United States

Lake Jesup, Florida (Seminole County) Lake George, Florida (Volusia, Putnam counties) Lake Kissimmee, Florida (Osceola County) Alligator Lake, Florida (Osceola County) Lake Okeechobee, Florida Sawgrass Lake, Florida Lake Poinsett, Florida (Brevard County) Cypress Lake, Louisiana Lake Lewisville, Texas Caddo Lake, Louisiana

According to the National Wildlife Federation, American alligators can be found in the coastal wetlands of the U.S. Southeast, as far north as North Carolina and as far west as eastern Texas. Their range extends down to southern Florida and includes the Everglades.

The large reptiles are often found in lakes, rivers, ponds, wetlands and other waterbodies.

Serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in Florida, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, but officials warn the potential for conflict always exists. To coexist safely, people should swim during the day and in designated areas. Pet owners are asked to keep pets on a leash and at a safe distance from the water's edge.

If you become concerned about an alligator, call FWC's Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-392-4286, and FWC will send one of its contracted nuisance alligator trappers to resolve the issue.