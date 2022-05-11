Man admits to beating, killing older woman at Florida assisted living center, deputies say

article

A nursing home resident was found dead after being beaten to death by another resident, Flagler County deputies said Wednesday.

Deputies responded to the Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in Palm Coast around 2 a.m. Wednesday after a man, later identified as Cliff Mody, 72, admitted to killing a woman who lived at the assisting living center, Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The woman, who was not identified, was found in Mody's room with visible injuries. She was pronounced dead at the facility, the sheriff's office said.

"This is an unfortunate situation for all families involved, especially the victim’s," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. "The Major Case Unit is still working the investigation and charges are pending. This is a very sad outcome for the victim and her family and our thoughts and prayers are with her family."

No other information has been released.