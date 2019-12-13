77-year-old man accused of impersonating an Orange County deputy

A 77-year-old man has been arrested, accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was in the area of Poinciana Blvd. and Old Tampa Hwy on Nov. 26 when he noticed a black and white Dodge Charger sounding its siren with a decal that said 'Metro State.' As the deputy approached the intersection, the deputy noticed a white BMW motorcycle with what appeared to have red and blue emergency lights stopping traffic to allow vehicles to pass headed to a funeral.

As the deputy followed, the deputy said he noticed 2 motorcyles not stop at a stop sign. The deputy conducted a traffic stop. While speaking with the riders, the deputy said a man wearing a black baseball cap with the words 'Orange County Sheriff' printed on the front and 'Deputy Sheriff' on the back. The deputy said he was also wearing a yellow reflective vest with the word "Sheriff" on the front and back.

When the deputy asked the man, identified as Yunus Gardee, if he was a Sheriff, the deputy says that Gardee replied yes and that he has worked for 17 years.

The sheriff's office says he is not a sworn deputy, that he is a volunteer.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that when volunteers are trained, it's made very clear that they are not an official deputy.

"Sometimes they're out there assisting us and they are not supposed to represent themselves as an Orange County Sheriff's deputy."

Gardee was charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer.