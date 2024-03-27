Florida woman accused of fracturing another woman's hip during attack over service dog at Goodwill store
CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A 77-year-old woman is behind bars after allegedly attacking another woman for having her service dog inside a Florida Goodwill store, police said.
Jaqueline James, 77, is facing an aggravated battery charge following an incident that happened inside a Casselberry Goodwill store.
On Tuesday, a woman told police she was shopping at Goodwill alongside her service dog when James approached her, upset about the dog being in the aisle.
During the confrontation, a manager came over, and James slapped a shopping basket out of the woman's hand and grabbed her hair before pushing her against a wall, police said.
James then pushed the woman to the floor, injuring her left hip, prompting a call to 911 for help.
Credit: Casselberry Police Department
When interviewed by police, James said the woman swung her basket toward her face, leading to an altercation.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Army veteran recalls helping flip over SUV involved in Daytona Beach crash
- Florida property owners granted new authority to remove squatters
- Arrest made in 2020 murder of Ocoee High School football star Dexter Rentz Jr.
Surveillance footage showed a different story.
The store video footage showed James swatting the woman's hand away, grabbing her while the woman unsuccessfully attempted to defend herself, police said.