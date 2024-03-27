Expand / Collapse search

Florida woman accused of fracturing another woman's hip during attack over service dog at Goodwill store

Updated  March 27, 2024 11:24pm EDT
FOX 35 Orlando

Woman attacked in Goodwill over service dog: Police

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A 77-year-old woman is behind bars after allegedly attacking another woman for having her service dog inside a Florida Goodwill store, police said. 

Jaqueline James, 77, is facing an aggravated battery charge following an incident that happened inside a Casselberry Goodwill store. 

On Tuesday, a woman told police she was shopping at Goodwill alongside her service dog when James approached her, upset about the dog being in the aisle. 

During the confrontation, a manager came over, and James slapped a shopping basket out of the woman's hand and grabbed her hair before pushing her against a wall, police said. 

James then pushed the woman to the floor, injuring her left hip, prompting a call to 911 for help. 

WOFL-Jaqueline-James.jpg

Credit: Casselberry Police Department

When interviewed by police, James said the woman swung her basket toward her face, leading to an altercation. 

Surveillance footage showed a different story. 

The store video footage showed James swatting the woman's hand away, grabbing her while the woman unsuccessfully attempted to defend herself, police said. 