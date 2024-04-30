9 protesters arrested at University of Florida during pro-Palestinian demonstrations

Nine protesters were arrested at the University of Florida amid pro-Palestinian demonstrations, the university confirmed to FOX 35.

While the names of the arrestees were not immediately released, their charges from the University of Florida Police Department and Florida Highway Patrol include failure to obey a lawful command, resisting without violence and trespassing after warning. One protester was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer for allegedly spitting on an officer, according to a spokesperson for the University of Florida.

"This is not complicated: The University of Florida is not a daycare, and we do not treat protesters like children — they knew the rules, they broke the rules, and they’ll face the consequences," UF spokesperson Steve Orlando said in a statement. "For many days, we have patiently told protesters — many of whom are outside agitators — that they were able to exercise their right to free speech and free assembly. And we also told them that clearly prohibited activities would result in a trespassing order from UPD (barring them from all university properties for three years) and an interim suspension from the university.

For days UPD patiently and consistently reiterated the rules. Today, individuals who refused to comply were arrested after UPD gave multiple warnings and multiple opportunities to comply."

In recent days, the University of Florida sent a letter to students reminding them the behaviors that are allowed and prohibited on campus when it comes to protests and demonstrations.

For example, speech, expressing viewpoints and holding signs in hands are allowed on campus, while camping, putting up structures, disrupting academic activity or threatening others on campus is not, according to policies the university shared with FOX 35. The full list can be viewed below:

According to the school's regulations, examples of disruptive conduct include, but are not limited to, the following:

Violence

Theft

Damage

Interference with the freedom of movement of any member or guest

Interference with or impeding the rights of others to carry out their activities or duties

Interference with academic freedom

Interference with freedom of speech

Non-compliance with written or oral requests or orders from university personnel

Disturbing the peace

Endangering the health, safety and welfare of members of guests of the university

Additionally, "actions which impair, interfere with or obstruct, or aid and abet, or initiate the impairment, interference with or obstruction of the orderly conduct, processes and functions of the university" are also prohibited, according to the regulations.

Students found engaging in prohibited activities will be trespassed from campus for three years and will be suspended, according to a document from the university's Division of Student Life. This document does not specify what the suspension entails, but a statement from the university said there's an "interim suspension from Student Life."

Additionally, employees found responsible for engaging in prohibited activities will be trespassed and fired.

News of the nine arrests made at the University of Florida come as protests erupt all across the country. At the University of Texas at Austin, 79 protesters were taken into custody, FOX 35's sister station FOX 7 Austin reports.