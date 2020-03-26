9-year-old is first child to test positive for coronavirus in Orange County, officials say

Coronavirus cases in Orange County are rising quickly and officials are attempting to slow this with a stay-at-home mandate starting Thursday night.

Orange County officials confirmed during a news conference on Thursday afternoon that the first child in the county has tested positive for coronavirus. The patient is just nine-years-old.

They said that over 100 people in the county have tested positive for the virus. With the county's numbers doubling within two days, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings issued a "stay-at-home" mandate. This starts Thursday at 11 p.m. and will last for two weeks, ending on April 9th.

During the news conference, Dr. Pino spoke as well and said that the hospitals in the county do not have enough ventilators. So, they feel the stay-at-home mandate is even more necessary as people in the county must avoid getting sick.

Officials on Thursday also said that an Orange County firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19. 15 other firefighters have been self-quarantined as a precaution.

Orange County reportedly is doing coronavirus testing at nursing homes as well. They have visited five so far and are hoping to make it to more.

Officials announced that their Rental Assistance Program is now accessible online. They ask that you do not call and visit the website, as it will slow down the system. Do just one or the other.

During the stay-at-home mandate, the Orange County Public Schools feeding program will reportedly continue.

Besides that, officials said that all jury trials are suspended through April 17th. So, if you have been called for jury duty in that window, you do not need to report and will not be called for 12 months.

Thankfully though, officials said that payroll services will continue during this mandate. So, employees will get paid.

The stay-at-home mandate orders all non-essential businesses and activities to stop. For example, places like country clubs, museums, arcades, movie theaters, playgrounds, pools, waterparks, concert and music halls, and bowling alleys must close.

Essential errands will still be permitted, such as visiting a health or veterinary care professional, obtaining medical supplies or medication, taking your pets out for a walk, exercising outside, and obtaining food, grocery items or other household consumer products.

