SUV safety features may have been lifesaver for Tiger Wood

Los Angeles County officials say the Hyundai Genesis GV80 that Tiger Woods was driving when he got into a bad accident likely saved the golfer’s life.

"I think this also speaks to the marvel of modern automobiles and that they're much safer than they've ever been, previously," said LA County Deputy Carlos Gonzalez.



Hyundai said the Genesis GV80 featured a full suite of driver assistance features, including electronic forward collision avoidance assistance.



Dr. Jason Littleton, an Orlando physician, said the technology was great. "These things are better than nothing. About airbags, they can help prevent people from going through the windshield which can be catastrophic, so that's a huge development, right? So you want that all working together, the seatbelts, the airbags."

When a crash happens, there were ten airbags that activated to protect the people inside. They are located in front of the driver, at her feet, and alongside her. One even pops-up in the middle, between the driver and the passenger. Hyundai said it also had a reinforced steel passenger compartment.



"What we try to do is keep the compartment and people inside it pretty safe," said Adam Saaidi, a sales representative at Greenway Hyundai in Orlando.

At the end of the day, Dr. Littleton said the responsibility rested with the driver. "It's too important that do the speed limit, be awake, be focused, and be a defensive driver."

The GV80 costs about $50,000 dollars. Vehicles with comparable features are the Audi Q8, BMW X5, and the Volvo XC90.

