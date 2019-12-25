A mild Christmas Day gives way to colder air the first week of 2020

Good Wednesday to you and Merry Christmas!

Expect a mild Christmas Day here in Central Florida. Skies will feature a blend of sunshine and cloud cover, perhaps an isolated shower (20% or less) and warmer highs approaching the mid-70s in most locations. So, area-wide, much warmer than yesterday with a bit of extra sunshine. Winds will trend breezy again, especially along the beaches. Tonight, lows near 60, mostly cloudy skies, a few showers around.

Now, getting into the New Year, another strong front moves through Monday night of next week.

This feature will drop our daily highs back to the 60s by New Years Eve and reduce overnight lows into the 40s and 50s. This will be the first in a series of cool downs blowing through the area come the first few days of 2020. A stronger system is now showing on forecast models for January 6th. This storm will likely bring rainfall to the region but, may also bring a shot of Arctic air cooling us down into the 50s for highs during this time and possibly 30s for lows. You can see in the image above, colder air across the Eastern U.S. on January 6th highlighting the possibility. Something to keep an eye on!

