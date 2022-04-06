'A variety of reasons': Florida middle school teacher tells officer why he disrupted FSA testing

Newly-released body-cam video showed the moments after a teacher at Creekside Middle School began blasting music in his classroom, streaming video on its social media accounts, and taking his shirt off in front of students, which worried school leadership.

"He's in the middle of doing a Facebook Live, which is kind of weird," Creekside Assistant Principal Jay Strother told a 911 dispatcher. "So I need some help from an officer just so we have it all done correctly."

Martin Reese was arrested under suspicion of disorderly conduct and disrupting a school function. The school was in the middle of its Florida Standards Assessments.

The police report indicates Reese left the school earlier in the day after complaining of a migraine, and then came back to the school.

In the video, an officer asked Reese what he was doing. He told the officers that he played music "to disturb the FSA test."

"What are you doing that," the officer asked Reese.

"A variety of reasons," he responded.

His mom previously told FOX 35 that she had hired a lawyer to represent her son. Calls for comment were not returned.

Police said Reese, who has worked with the district for a while, but was new to the middle school, has no criminal history. Officers searched his car and found a box of rifle ammunition in his car, cannabis, and art supplies.

