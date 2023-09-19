Alleged drunk driver leads officers on pursuit through after hit-and-run crashes, police say

An accused hit-and-run driver led law enforcement officers on a pursuit through the streets of Daytona Beach Shores over the weekend, according to the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

Tyler Vahldieck, 29, was booked into the Volusia County Jail on Sept. 17 and is facing multiple charges.

Officers responded to a crash that occurred near the intersection of South Atlantic Ave. and Dunlawton Blvd. just before 5 p.m. on Saturday. When officers made contact with the victims of the crash, they said they were struck by a green Dodge Charger that fled the scene onto an adjacent property.

An officer spotted the Charger exiting the property where the driver had turned around and was now heading northbound on South Atlantic Ave. past the scene of the original crash. The officer made a U-turn to pursue the Dodge Charger, the driver of which abruptly made a left turn in front of oncoming traffic onto Seaway Ave. Officers said the Charger struck a car that was traveling south on South Atlantic Ave. The driver then entered the Pirates Island Adventure Golf property, damaging landscaping, and striking two vehicles parked in the lot. One employee got an up-close look.

"I came out of the door on the side of the starter house and another guy was coming out cussing, screaming ‘That’s my car! That’s my car,’" said Ashley Goode, whose car was scraped on the rear-end but was spared major damage. "If I had been one car over it would’ve been totaled."

She believes her parking spot choice saved her car. It was blocked by a pole and a now-twisted wooden fence. Debris still sits in the grass nearby, and a few pieces are on the street.

"I was lucky that no one got hurt, so that’s what I’m thankful for most of all," Goode added.

Shane Walker works at the Burger King across the street. He said it looked like a scene from a movie.

"It was wild," Goode said. "You see it on the news and stuff like that, but you don’t think to see it while you’re at work."

After a short pursuit, the driver of the Charger was pulled over at the intersection of Dunlawton Ave. and Halifax Dr. in Port Orange. Officers identified the driver as Vahldieck, who was taken into custody without incident. Viewer-submitted pictures show the banged-up Charger after the chase.

"Everyone was just pretty much thankful that no one got hurt," Goode said. "I mean this guy could’ve killed someone."

Vahldieck is charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement, and DUI with property damage.

He was released from jail Sunday after posting his $26,000 bond.