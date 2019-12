You know that feeling when you really have to sneeze, but it just keeps teasing you and won't come out? Apparently humans aren't the only ones who have felt that strange frustration.

A lion was caught on camera letting out a huge sneeze at Milwaukee County Zoo recently.

Footage by the zoo shows the lion attempting to hold it in. But he’s eventually overcome by the “achoo.”

Sneezing has never looked so majestic.

| MORE TRENDING STORIES |