Alachua County taking applications for emergency rental assistance

The Alachua County Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) will begin taking applications this Monday at 12 p.m..

ERAP is a Federal Grant intended to assist households who cannot pay or are having difficulty paying rent and/or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It can assist eligible households with the payment of late rent and/or utilities and may also assist with rent payment in advance. Payments will generally be made only to landlords/property managers and/or utility companies, not the households themselves.

Alachua County is distributing over $8 million in ERAP funds. Each household is limited to a maximum of $15,000 in assistance.

The application link will go live at 12 p.m. (noon) and be available on the County website and Facebook page at that time.

Click to visit the Program Information page.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.

Advertisement

Information provided by Alachua County.