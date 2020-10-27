Zeta expected to slam the Gulf Coast as a Category 2 hurricane
Zeta broke the record for the previous earliest 27th Atlantic named storm that formed Nov. 29, 2005.
More than 6.4 million ballots cast in Florida ahead of Election Day
In all, 6,440,993 voters had cast ballots, with 3,907,285 by mail and 2,533,708 at early voting sites.
Gov. DeSantis helps create new program to fight back against opioid crisis
Governor Ron DeSantis said the opioid crisis is getting worse in the midst of a pandemic, so he announced a new multi-million-dollar grant to help people fight their addictions and find employment.
Osceola mom's car broken into; thieves stole items she kept to remember her late son
Samantha Ciraldo is asking the person responsible to return the irreplaceable items.
Trump’s campaign website apparently hacked
The campaign website for President Donald Trump was apparently hacked Tuesday.
DeSantis says he's working with Trump administration to get cruise ship industry running again
Gov. Ron DeSantis says he wants to see cruises sailing once more out of Florida ports, and he's working with the White House to make it happen.
Should I disinfect my child's candy? Florida sheriff's office explains
Some of the biggest Halloween risks listed were joining big groups, face-to-face exposure, and touching candy, toys, doors, and other surfaces.
Free Chick-fil-A gift basket offer circulating on Facebook is a hoax
A fake Chick-fil-A Facebook post claiming to be giving away free gift baskets has been circulating on Facebook.
Florida reports nearly 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, 56 more deaths
That brings the statewide case total since the start of the coronavirus pandemic to 786,311, resulting in 16,708 deaths.
Warnings issued for parts of Florida as Zeta aims for Gulf Coast
Universal Orlando previews Halloween Horror Nights house for next year
Universal announced in July that Halloween Horror Nights 2020 was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani announce engagement: 'I heard a YES'
After five years of dating, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially engaged.
Former President Obama campaigns for Biden in Orlando on Tuesday
Obama will reportedly hold a drive-in car rally in Orlando on Tuesday.
Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts on Election Day
To earn the coveted free glazed doughnut, you just have to show up.
Publix offers Veterans Day discount to veterans, active military and their families
Publix will offer a 10% discount to veterans, military personnel and their families on Nov. 11 to show appreciation for their service.
Halloween expected to be cool, breezy as series of fronts move in
The week approaching Halloween will be warm but by the weekend, temperatures are expected to drop some due to a series of fronts.
Volusia County to vote on social media policy for teachers
The Teachers Union worries this is a reaction to teachers criticizing the district’s response to the pandemic.
1 week until Election Day: Local counties could break early voting records
In Orange County, more than 143,000 voters have already early voted.
Investigation underway after teenager, man shot in DeLand
The teen and man are expected to survive.
Marion County elections supervisor corrects mismatched ballots
The Marion County Supervisor of Elections said he will count a provisional ballot after a mixup.