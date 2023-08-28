Alachua County: Idalia updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Alachua County in response to Tropical Storm Idalia.

You can get information directly from Alachua County Emergency Management here.

Evacuations

No evacuations have been announced yet. The Emergency Operation Center is at a Level 2 activation and will go to Level 1 at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

School closures

Alachua County Public Schools said they will make a decision on whether to close schools later on Monday.

Other closures

Alachua County Offices will be closed starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The decision to reopen will be based on the storm's impacts.

Sandbag locations

Wayside Park: 11855 US-441 (open Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon) – when site is closed, sandbags, sand and shovels will be available for self-serve

