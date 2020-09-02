Alachua County may require gatherings of 10 or more to register with county

article

Alachua County commissioners discussed an amended emergency order that will require individuals to register their indoor gathering of ten or more people. The current rule is gatherings limited to fifty people or less with no registration.

The new registration rule will require the individual holding the party to apply for a permit, keep a list of the names of all attendees and their contact information for thirty days following the event. They also must show that they have the significant square footage to allow for proper social distance requirements per number of attendees. No permit will be issued for any gathering of 50 or more people. Alachua County commissioners believe this will allow for easier contact tracing if anyone at the party tests positive for Covid-19.

The order will make it a violation if gatherings of ten or more are not registered. The registration list will be shared with county code and law enforcement.

The registrations will not be reviewed and a permit issued. The purpose is to give local governments a list of the events happening in their communities.