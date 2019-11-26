All aboard! ICE! at the Gaylord Palms featuring The Polar Express is now open

article

The 17th annual ICE! exhibit at the Gaylord Palms Resort in Kissimmee is now open, treating guests young and young-at-heart to a winter wonderland throughout the holiday season.

This year's theme is based on the classic Christmas tale, The Polar Express, which is the first time it has been featured at any Gaylord Palms resort. The story follows a young boy who embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole.

About 40 ice carvers from Harbin, China arrive in Central Florida in October each year to hand-carve 2 millions pounds of ice that make up the elaborate, unique exhibit.

Once you enter the exhibit, guests will be handed a blue parka and walk through a variety of rooms that tell the story of The Polar Express. Every display is completely made out of ice, so the temperature inside is kept at a very chilly 9-degrees! Gloves and scarves are recommended.

Advertisement

Halfway through, adults and kids will be able to take turns going down a two-story ice slide!

Once you exit the exhibit, guests can shop for holiday decorations and gifts in the Alpine Village Market Square.

In addition to ICE!, families can check out the Alpine Christmas Village which is filled with activities including:

The Alpine Workshop where kids can decorate and ornament with the help of an elf

Naughty or Nice Escape Room

Gingerbread decorating corner

8-lane snow tubing

Mrs. Claus' Christmas traditions (where Mrs. Claus will bake 20,000 cookies this season!)

Families can also check out the Cirque Dreams Unwrapped stage show which features acrobats performing incredible tricks and stunts. There's also an all-new spectacular light show filled with million of lights synchronized to music on a 60-foot Christmas tree!

ICE! runs until Jan. 5, 2020. You can find ticket information HERE.