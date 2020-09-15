Alligator spotted in overflowing Florida waterway as Sally brought heavy rain to the state

An alligator was spotted hanging out in an overflowing waterway in Naples, Florida, after Tropical Storm Sally brought rain to the area on Sunday, September 13. The system has since been upgraded to a hurricane.

John Montroy said this footage shows the reptile relaxing in a flooded reservoir outside of the Tropic Schooner Condominiums in Naples. Montroy told Storyful the gator was still in the same spot when he checked again on Monday morning.

Sally reached Category 2 strength with sustained winds of 100 mph and the potential for as much as 2 feet of rain. The hurricane has weakened a bit, down to 85 mph, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near the Mississippi-Alabama border.