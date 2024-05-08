Alligator to be removed from Flagler County park because of 'food conditioning'

A popular alligator is being removed from a Flagler County park, and humans breaking the law are to blame.

Photographer Mike O'Meally recently spotted the alligator at Wadsworth Park with half a loaf of bread in its mouth.

"It ruins their natural fear of human beings. Once they see us as a food source, it gets dangerous for the person behind you," he said.

The five-foot gator became so accustomed to people feeding it – including children – that it started getting too close for comfort.

"The gator, really, he came up right into the dock. And as I moved, he moved with me, and so that tells me that he was acclimated," Flagler County Assistant Director of General Services Michael Lagasse said.

As a result, for public safety reasons, the county contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to have the gator trapped and removed.

"If they're going to see one of us two-legged [humans] walking around, they might approach others," Lagasse said.

The county has also added signs reminding people not to feed or approach any alligators.

"Animals have survival skills, and it's hard not to want to help, but oftentimes, it's the best thing you can do," Lagasse said.

O'Meally says he'll miss taking photos of the gator, but there's still plenty of other wildlife to photograph.

"I know eventually there will be another gator here, but hopefully, people will learn for the next time that when this has to happen, it's because of the bad behavior of a few," he said.

FOX 35 contacted FWC on Wednesday afternoon to confirm whether the alligator has been removed but has not yet received a response.