Amazon distribution center announced as mystery development coming to Deltona

article

Amazon is coming to Deltona.

As a post-Christmas gift to the city, leaders announced Thursday that the mysterious project, only known as 'Project Normandy,' will be an Amazon distribution center, bringing hundreds of jobs to the area.

The 1.4 million-square-foot center will be located at 2600 N Normandy Blvd. Team Volusia said the land deal between the land owner and Amazon closed on Friday.

There will be traffic improvements in the Normandy Blvd and Graves Ave area and several new traffic lanes will be added.

"It's like our own little Christmas present to Deltona," said Commissioner Robert D. McFall during the news conference. "I can see it's going to be a wonderful thing for the city."

“Deltona’s strategic location along the I-4 Corridor will serve Amazon.com well, and hosting this brand telegraphs the fact that Deltona is open for business,” said Mayor Heidi Herzberg. “Analysis of the site confirms its prime location. And Amazon’s selection of the site represents great employment and economic development opportunities for Deltona, its residents and neighboring communities.”

Advertisement

The new development is expected to create hundreds of jobs, according to the city. Amazon will get an estimated $2.5 million tax break.

According to city documents, Amazon and the commission struck a deal that would require Amazon to meet certain benchmarks over the next five years.

By Dec. 31, 2021, there must be 150 jobs in place with annual salaries of at least $32,000 along with standard benefits.

"There is a high level of enthusiasm among those interested in working at the new Amazon.com fulfillment center," said Robin King, President and CEO of CareerSource Flagler/Volusia. “In addition to working for a dynamic company, workers will earn competitive wages plus benefits. The company even offers educational opportunities for employees after a specified period of time."

"It should have 150 jobs by the ends of 2020 and 2021 and 300 by the end of 2022," the Orlando Sentinel reported according to documents.

There should be 500 jobs in place by 2023.

“To have an organization that’s going to start off with 150 jobs in Deltona, thank you very much,” Commissioner Anita Bradford previously said. “Thank you. Thank you for having the confidence in our Deltona residents to come to this city.”

Construction of the project is expected to be completed by late next year.

Watch the announcement below: (Mobile users watch HERE)