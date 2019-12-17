Amber Alert Canceled: Authorities say missing Jacksonville children found safe

AMBER ALERT CANCELED A Florida Amber Alert issued for two missing Jacksonville children has been canceled after the pair were found safe on Tuesday. Five-year-old Bri'ya Williams and 6-year-old Braxton Williams were reported missing on Sunday.

A Florida Amber Alert issued for two missing Jacksonville children has been canceled after the pair were found safe on Tuesday.

Five-year-old Bri'ya Williams and 6-year-old Braxton Williams were reported missing on Sunday. They were found in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said the children had wandered away into a "dense, swampy area" north of their home. Rescuers found them in a small, dilapidated structure similar to a pump house in the woods.

Firefighters said the children were "happy and talkative" with rescuers, saying they were hungry and wanted cheese pizza. Deputies and firefighters chipped in to buy some pizza for the kids.

"We're incredibly grateful for the outcome we have today," Williams said in a press conference.

The children have been taken to an area hospital to be checked out, but Williams said they appeared to be in good health.

Advertisement

The children were last seen in the area of West Beaver Street in Jacksonville.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the two children were playing outside their home when they disappeared at around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday. A family member called authorities.