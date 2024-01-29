Clearwater 8-year-old girl found safe, father in custody for ex-girlfriend's death: Police

The mother of an 8-year-old Clearwater girl, who was the focus of an AMBER Alert issued Monday morning, was found dead, and the 8-year-old's father was taken into custody, according to the Largo Police Department.

Largo police were investigating a death in the 1700 block of Clearwater Largo Road North.

Law enforcement officers and crime scene tape at location where police say an 8-year-old Pinellas County girl was abducted.

Largo Police Chief Mike Loux briefed the media on the situation Monday afternoon where he said police responded at around 3 a.m. on Monday to Bayside Court Apartments to find Renato Muhaj, 34. He was the subject of an investigation by the Clearwater Police Department for felony domestic battery.

That's where law enforcement officers said 8-year-old Alessia Muhaj, Renato's daughter, was last seen before an AMBER Alert was issued.

Pictured: Renato Muhaj. Image is courtesy of FDLE.

Officers entered the apartment where they located Renato's ex-girlfriend, Suela Saliaj, 32, dead in the apartment. However, they were unable to locate Alessia, which prompted the AMBER Alert, according to Loux.

At around 8:30 a.m., police received a cellphone ping in the area of Belleair Road and St. Paul's Drive in Clearwater, which led to a Clearwater officer spotting a suspect vehicle that Renato and Alessia were found in.

"All of us had discussions this morning and as this case was unfolding, with major concern for Alessia. We're thankful that this conclusion came about," said Chief Loux.

Both were found unharmed, according to Loux, and Renato was charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and child abuse.

"I'm really grateful and thankful that the baby is okay. I hate that someone lost their life. But I just can't believe that this happened," said Charise Hixon, who lives near where police located the father and daughter.

He also faces charges from Clearwater police for two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of tampering with a witness, and four other criminal charges.

These charges stem from CPD's response at 2:44 a.m. to a domestic dispute at the Bayside Court Apartments where Muhaj had battered both of his parents and took away their cellphones, so they couldn't call for help, according to CPD.

During that investigation, Clearwater officers contacted Largo and requested a welfare check for Suela and her daughter.

Loux said Alessia is now with family members.

Suela’s family members told FOX 13 that Muhaj did not have a history of violence. We also checked Pinellas court records and could not find any previous criminal charges.