Americans feel most anxious about upcoming week at 3:58 p.m. on Sunday, survey shows

Don’t be alarmed if you’re feeling anxious later this weekend. You may just be having a case of the “Sunday scaries.”

OnePoll, a market research firm, released information from its new survey that focused on when Americans start to have anxious feelings in anticipation of the coming week.

Based on data gathered from the survey’s 2,000 respondents, that sense of weekday dread clocks in right around Sunday afternoon (3:58 p.m., to be precise).

Potential factors contributing to the “scaries” include thinking too much about work and spending too much time on “life admin” tasks, such as chores and grocery shopping, according to a stat sheet about the survey. The survey itself was commissioned by Charisma, a luxury lifestyle brand.

The respondents indicated that, on average, it took “about two hours to unwind after work on a Friday, but they do slightly over three hours of unpaid work over the weekend,” according to the stat sheet. Over 70% of respondents indicated that their sleep schedule was “often messed up” come weekend’s close.

Suggested methods for combating the “scaries” included taking time for oneself during the weekend and getting a full night’s rest on Friday and Saturday.

