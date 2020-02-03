Animal sanctuary looking for volunteers to cuddle pigs

article

A farm in South Carolina is looking for volunteer "piggy cuddlers."

Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary is a non-profit animal sanctuary that dedicates themselves to animal care. They rescue and provide refuge for animals, including horses, goats, cows, pigs, donkeys, mules, chickens, and turkeys. They are run by volunteers, according to their Facebook page, and they rely solely on the financial support of people.

The sanctuary posted on their Twitter page that they are looking for piggy cuddlers volunteers.

On their website, the sanctuary says that no orientation is needed for volunteers and that you have to be either 18 years or older. Those 16 years of age or older can also volunteer if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

You can sign up to become a piggy cuddler on their volunteer page.