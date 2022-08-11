Anne Heche declared brain dead after crashing into Mar Vista home, her rep says

A week after suffering severe injuries when Los Angeles authorities said she crashed her vehicle into a Mar Vista home, Anne Heche has been declared brain dead.

Her representatives told FOX 11 that the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress and mother of two was declared brain dead on Thursday night and has been kept on life support for organ donation. Her heart is still beating.

Also according to Heche's representatives, the actress suffered "catastrophic brain injuries" from last week's crash in Mar Vista. Heche is not expected to survive.

Heche's representative issued the following statement Thursday evening:

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital.

Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive.

It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable.

Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work --especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Her family has released the following statement, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

Her son Homer also released a statement saying, "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me."

Last Friday, Heche was involved in a fiery crash after driving into a Mar Vista home. Crews pulled her from the scene and at the time of the rescue, she was sitting upright and appeared alert. Prior to Thursday night's development, the Los Angeles Police Department investigated Heche for felony DUI.