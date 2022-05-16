Apopka police: Teen reported missing, last heard from nearly a month ago

The Apopka Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teenager. Hailey Michaels, 16, has not been heard from since April 19.

Her parents said they took away Hailey's phone the day before she disappeared. They initially thought she ran away but are growing increasingly concerned with each day that she is gone. Hailey does not have her cell phone and there has been no social media activity.

"Horrible, absolutely horrible. You have a hole in your heart all day long, and then you’re scared, because you don’t know where your child is. You don’t know what they’ve gotten themselves into," said Hailey's mother, Angelia Michaels.

She was last seen wearing torn jeans, a crop top shirt (color unknown), and a black hooded sweatshirt. Information about where she was last seen was not immediately available.

The Apopka Police Department is searching for missing teenager Hailey Michaels. (Photo provided by the Apopka Police Department)

Police said she has a heart tattoo on her left middle finger, a butterfly tattoo on her left hand and a Gemini symbol tattoo behind her left ear. She is 5 feet tall and weighs roughly 105 pounds, according to police.

If you have any information regarding the teen's location, you're asked to call the police department at (407) 703-1757 or email at APDTIPS@Apopka.net.