Apopka assisted living facility finally receives coronavirus vaccine

The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have finally arrived at Wellsprings Residence in Apopka -- one of many assisted living facilities that have been waiting.

Letcia Hardy says her 88-year-old mother, Jean, is a resident at Wellsprings and has been waiting since the holidays to get her vaccine.

"That’s just heartbreaking. It's disgusting," she says. "She just means the world to me. Her getting sick had changed my life. She’s taken care of me all my life and she’s always been there for me."

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, assisted living facilities continue to wait for their vaccine.

"As of February 1, teams have offered the vaccine to 1,500 facilities. However, it is clear that a gap remains in the federal program, as only 84% of all assisted living facilities have self-reported that they have been visited.

"It’s not easy getting to 3,100 communities throughout the state in a three week time period."

Florida Assisted Living Association CEO Veronica Catoe says many assisted living facilities struggled when CDR Health showed up with the vaccine last minute trying to meet a deadline set by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

While CDR says they have provided 24 hours notice to all facilities, some like the owner of Wellsprings Residence, say that never happened. Still, she was happy when they showed up on Wednesday.

"Unrealistic expectations cause chaos and confusion. I think that’s what we still seeing here and people are doing the best they can."

Hardy is relieved her mom is getting the vaccine she needs.

"She’s been a blessing and I’m just trying to help her through this time."

The Department of Emergency Management says they will be going to assisted living facilities throughout the week to administer the first dose.

