Apopka tennis organization helps Ukrainian brothers adjust to new life

The Gerbut brothers are more than 5,000 miles from their native Ukraine, but they've found a piece of normalcy in Apopka through Tennis Galaxy.

"I like sport. If I do sports, I just forget about everything," Nikita Gerbut said.

Nikita, his older brother, Max and their mother, Yulia fled from Ukraine and arrived in Central Florida last week.

The boys have since started school and are now taking up tennis lessons.

"It’s a big part of our life in Ukraine. We go to practice like at least three times a week. It’s a real routine for them," Yulia Gerbut said. "I’m like wow that feels like something normal. A tiny piece of life like it is at home."

Tennis Galaxy is providing scholarships for the Gerbut brothers, so their tennis lessons remain free. The organization's founder sees it as his way of helping during the war.

"For somebody at this age to be running away from war. It must be triggering thoughts that we cannot even comprehend," Peter Fazekas said.

The Gerbut Family will call Apopka home for now, but they hope they can return to Ukraine one day.

If you'd like to help this family with their daily needs as they get acclimated to life in Florida, you can donate here.

Click here for the latest Central Florida news, Florida stories, and local headlines.