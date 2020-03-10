Apple releases guidelines for cleaning iPhones and other devices amid coronavirus

Those who are worried about the novel coronavirus traveling on their smartphones and mobile devices can benefit from updated cleaning recommendations from Apple.

On their website, Apple provides instructions and guidelines for how to clean and disinfect various products including its iPhone, iPad and notebook computers. Newer information that has been added includes whether it is OK to use disinfectant on an Apple product.



“Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces,” according to Apple. “Don't use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don't use on fabric or leather surfaces.”



These recommendations appear to be in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for disinfecting households with confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases. The agency says disinfection can help lower the risk of infection.

“Community members can practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks) with household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants that are appropriate for the surface, following label instructions,” the CDC states. “Labels contain instructions for safe and effective use of the cleaning product including precautions you should take when applying the product, such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation during use of the product.”

This story was reported from Los Angeles.